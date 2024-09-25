DeepOnion (ONION) Tops One Day Volume of $3.12

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00019585 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007007 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,079.07 or 0.37392129 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

