Nervos Network Tops One Day Volume of $129.24 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $751.67 million and approximately $129.24 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,406.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.95 or 0.00548088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008976 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00103852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.70 or 0.00260420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00030491 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00035955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00078502 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,712,110,701 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,367,843 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.