Arweave (AR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.52 Billion

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $104.00 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $23.15 or 0.00035955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,406.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.95 or 0.00548088 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00078502 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.