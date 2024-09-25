Avalanche 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $397.91 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $11.30 billion and $397.91 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $27.84 or 0.00043236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00014509 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,015,153 coins and its circulating supply is 406,012,053 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

