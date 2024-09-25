Banana Gun Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for about $38.65 or 0.00060019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banana Gun has a market cap of $132.70 million and approximately $28.97 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Banana Gun has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.65 or 0.00264994 BTC.

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,433,499 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,869.242566 with 3,433,509.40581571 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 36.21985297 USD and is up 4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $28,138,632.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

