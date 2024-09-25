Boku (LON:BOKU) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.11). Approximately 759,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 399,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.18).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.08) price target on shares of Boku in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 177.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £476.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,875.00 and a beta of -0.11.

Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.

