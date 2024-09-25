Boku (LON:BOKU) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.11). Approximately 759,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 399,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.18).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.08) price target on shares of Boku in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Boku Price Performance
About Boku
Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.
