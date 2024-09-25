Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Shares Down 15.2%

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.23. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Enablence Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$22.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.33.

About Enablence Technologies

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.

