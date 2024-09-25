The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.34). 107,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.39).

The European Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £701.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 175.

About The European Smaller Companies Trust

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

