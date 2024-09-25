Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) Trading Up 2.4%

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 567,397 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 333,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Amarillo Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 11.06 and a current ratio of 11.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$167.94 million and a P/E ratio of -33.46.

About Amarillo Gold

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 6,940 hectares of exploration tenements; and mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,553 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

