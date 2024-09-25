Request Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $84.89 million and $1.08 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008844 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001155 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00013861 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,373.39 or 1.00012366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008042 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10763275 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $808,336.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.