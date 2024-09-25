BitShares (BTS) Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and $21,228.95 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000611 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.