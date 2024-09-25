Flare (FLR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $742.62 Million

Flare (FLR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. Flare has a total market cap of $742.62 million and $6.83 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flare has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Flare coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,549,099,664 coins and its circulating supply is 48,433,407,116 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,542,336,104.78802 with 48,430,583,275.90237 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01481791 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $5,416,184.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

