Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. Terra has a total market cap of $277.38 million and approximately $25.32 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000616 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 705,370,938 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

