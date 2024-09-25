Comparing Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) & International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF)

International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Free Report) and Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares International Container Terminal Services and Navios Maritime Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Container Terminal Services N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime Partners 30.28% 13.86% 7.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for International Container Terminal Services and Navios Maritime Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Container Terminal Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Navios Maritime Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Navios Maritime Partners has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.68%. Given Navios Maritime Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Partners is more favorable than International Container Terminal Services.

This table compares International Container Terminal Services and Navios Maritime Partners”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Container Terminal Services N/A N/A N/A $0.09 83.36 Navios Maritime Partners $1.31 billion 1.41 $433.64 million $13.24 4.62

Navios Maritime Partners has higher revenue and earnings than International Container Terminal Services. Navios Maritime Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Container Terminal Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

International Container Terminal Services pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Navios Maritime Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. International Container Terminal Services pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Navios Maritime Partners pays out 1.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Navios Maritime Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of International Container Terminal Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners beats International Container Terminal Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Container Terminal Services

International Container Terminal Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals for container shipping industry and cargo owners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes. The company also handles containerized cargoes, which include cargoes shipped in containers for international import or export. As of February 28, 2024, it had 32 terminal operations, including concessions and port development projects in 19 countries worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Manila, the Philippines.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

