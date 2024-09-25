Comparing Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) and Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) and Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Manulife Financial and Phoenix Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manulife Financial 0 1 6 1 3.00 Phoenix Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manulife Financial presently has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.10%. Given Manulife Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than Phoenix Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manulife Financial $43.17 billion 1.21 $4.05 billion $1.72 16.98 Phoenix Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Manulife Financial and Phoenix Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Manulife Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Manulife Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Manulife Financial and Phoenix Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manulife Financial 9.18% 16.16% 0.79% Phoenix Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Manulife Financial beats Phoenix Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks. The Insurance and Annuity Products segment provides deposit and credit products; and individual life insurance, individual and group long-term care insurance, and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through multiple distribution channels, including insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in the property and casualty reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. The company also manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and engages in insurance agency, investment counseling and dealer, portfolio and mutual fund management, property and casualty insurance, and mutual fund dealer businesses. In addition, it provides integrated banking products and services. The company was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle. The company's savings for retirement products and solutions include defined contribution workplace pensions, retail savings for retirement, pension consolidation, and legacy pensions and savings products; and retirement income products and solutions, such as income drawdown and individual annuities, defined benefit pension income, and home equity release. It has a strategic partnership with abrdn plc, TCS Diligenta, and HSBC plc. Phoenix Group Holdings plc was founded in 1782 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

