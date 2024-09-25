Reviewing Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) & Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM)

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) and Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Journey Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Oculis shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Journey Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Journey Medical alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Journey Medical has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oculis has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Journey Medical 1.09% 5.44% 1.23% Oculis -7,679.05% -61.33% -49.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Journey Medical and Oculis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Journey Medical and Oculis”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Journey Medical $77.68 million 1.34 -$3.85 million ($0.31) -16.77 Oculis $980,000.00 500.51 -$98.92 million ($1.78) -6.80

Journey Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Oculis. Journey Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oculis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Journey Medical and Oculis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Journey Medical 0 0 4 1 3.20 Oculis 0 0 6 0 3.00

Journey Medical currently has a consensus price target of $9.38, suggesting a potential upside of 80.29%. Oculis has a consensus price target of $30.17, suggesting a potential upside of 149.11%. Given Oculis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oculis is more favorable than Journey Medical.

Summary

Journey Medical beats Oculis on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Journey Medical

(Get Free Report)

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris. It also offers Zilxi, a topical minocycline treatment for inflammatory lesions of rosacea; Exelderm cream and solution an antifungal intended for topical use; Targadox, an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; and Luxamend, a water-based emulsion formulated to provide a moist healing environment for superficial wounds; minor cuts or scrapes; dermal ulcers; donor sites; first- and second-degree burns, including sunburns; and radiation dermatitis. In addition, the company sells sulconazole nitrate cream and solution indicated for the treatment of tinea cruris, tinea corporis, and tinea versicolor; and doxycycline hyclate tablets, as an adjunctive therapy for severe acne. The company was formerly known as Coronado Dermatology, Inc. and changed its name to Journey Medical Corporation. Journey Medical Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Journey Medical Corporation is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis. The company is based in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.