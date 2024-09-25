Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CEO Ariel Emanuel Sells 27,816 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $779,126.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $51,293,228.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ariel Emanuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $4,194,768.00.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,939. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.77. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

