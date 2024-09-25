Orbler Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Orbler has a market cap of $57.05 million and approximately $55,712.75 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orbler has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Orbler token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

