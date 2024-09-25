Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.00 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $779.35 million and approximately $28.00 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $5.18 or 0.00008042 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008844 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001155 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00013861 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,373.39 or 1.00012366 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00063719 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,552,584 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 150,504,295.98542556 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.03202033 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $22,004,389.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

