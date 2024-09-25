Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $4.93

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $142.50 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $4.93 or 0.00007658 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00043217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

