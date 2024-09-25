DigiByte 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.17 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $121.21 million and $2.17 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,367.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.05 or 0.00548516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00103827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00260755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00030506 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00035895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00077930 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,268,703,992 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

