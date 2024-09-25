TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 8.5% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $107.28 million and $5.94 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00043217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,190,409,100 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,783,315 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

