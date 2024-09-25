Ardor Market Capitalization Hits $81.48 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. Ardor has a total market cap of $81.48 million and approximately $17.88 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0816 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00043217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.