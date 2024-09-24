XRUN Price Up 1.5% This Week (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One XRUN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a market cap of $17.01 million and $136,309.15 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XRUN has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,082,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is medium.com/@xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRUN is https://reddit.com/r/xrunworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

