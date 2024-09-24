BNB (BNB) Market Cap Reaches $88.25 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. BNB has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion and approximately $1.86 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $604.74 or 0.00940799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,933,379 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,933,440.61409912. The last known price of BNB is 601.86320938 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2239 active market(s) with $2,103,126,433.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

