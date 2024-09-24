Bluzelle 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.27 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. One Bluzelle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $66.95 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,441,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

Bluzelle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

