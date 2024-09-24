Tether Reaches Market Cap of $119.24 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC on major exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion and $56.92 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00265899 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 121,386,817,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,234,806,111 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars.
