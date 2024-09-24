Steem (STEEM) Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $91.59 million and $14.81 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,279.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.00 or 0.00549163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00104005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00261408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00030538 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00035636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00077840 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 472,230,812 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

