TRON (TRX) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $10.82 billion and $272.87 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001105 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000616 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000611 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000531 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About TRON
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,647,258,826 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TRON
