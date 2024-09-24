TRON (TRX) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $10.82 billion and $272.87 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000611 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,647,258,826 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

