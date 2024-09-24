Zcash Price Tops $29.65 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $29.65 or 0.00046122 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $484.08 million and approximately $56.07 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00037233 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00013338 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

