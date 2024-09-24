Siacoin (SC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.85 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. Siacoin has a market cap of $289.32 million and $21.85 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,279.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.00 or 0.00549163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00104005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00261408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00030538 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00035636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00077840 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

