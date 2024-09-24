Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $118.53 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.92 billion and approximately $118.53 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $19.63 or 0.00030538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,279.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.00 or 0.00549163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00104005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00261408 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00035636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00077840 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,876,477 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

