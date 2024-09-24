Substratum (SUB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.37

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $8.37 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008844 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001149 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,266.69 or 0.99980860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008034 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023926 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.