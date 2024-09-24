Verge Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.17 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $70.35 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,279.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.00 or 0.00549163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00104005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00261408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00030538 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00035636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00077840 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

