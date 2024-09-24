Apu Apustaja Price Tops $0.0003 (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Apu Apustaja has a market capitalization of $88.18 million and $7.27 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apu Apustaja token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, "Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 318,346,511,348.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00024473 USD and is down -8.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $8,156,994.14 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

