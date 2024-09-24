Aerodrome Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $23.71 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001495 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 39.2% against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $153.78 million and approximately $23.71 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00265899 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,275,278,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,275,278,457.5456877 with 625,278,657.7549845 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.89559999 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $18,702,903.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

