Lisk Price Tops $0.93 on Major Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $132.01 million and $6.65 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000823 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000611 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

