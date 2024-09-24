ICON (ICX) Trading 19.8% Higher This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $155.51 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,034,636,218 coins and its circulating supply is 1,019,954,347 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,034,473,829.9038339 with 1,019,691,879.7093332 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14559146 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $5,936,620.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.