SUNDOG 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $145.39 Million (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. SUNDOG has a market cap of $349.91 million and $145.39 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUNDOG token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SUNDOG has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00265899 BTC.

SUNDOG Profile

SUNDOG’s launch date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official website is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

Buying and Selling SUNDOG

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,467,726 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.31305577 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $122,000,536.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

