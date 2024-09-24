Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $39,461.32

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market capitalization of $608.22 million and approximately $39,461.32 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,694.75 or 0.04191668 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Eigenpie mstETH

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 225,706 tokens. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 225,650.27448304. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,668.38048582 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $8,687.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

