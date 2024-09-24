JUNO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19,187.25 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 11% higher against the dollar. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $19,187.25 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars.

