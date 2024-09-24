Fellaz Hits One Day Volume of $3.38 Million (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Fellaz has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for $2.81 or 0.00004373 BTC on exchanges. Fellaz has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $3.38 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00265899 BTC.
Fellaz Token Profile
Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,874,940 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz.
Buying and Selling Fellaz
