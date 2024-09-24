Everdome (DOME) Price Up 6% This Week

Everdome (DOME) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $446,309.16 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everdome alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00265899 BTC.

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,706,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everdome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everdome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.