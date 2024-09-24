Moonbeam Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $169.01 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00043187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00014700 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,138,292,374 coins and its circulating supply is 903,210,119 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

