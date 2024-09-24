EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

EnerSys Stock Performance

EnerSys stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.24. 192,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,542. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.70. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,761,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at about $4,505,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

