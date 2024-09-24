Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of ATGE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.42. 262,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,352. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $80.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,862,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,862,557.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,656,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 62,266.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $57,787,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

