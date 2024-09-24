Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $149.10 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $149.10 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,929,330,358 coins and its circulating supply is 12,324,948,085 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,926,931,802 with 12,322,661,650 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01179387 USD and is up 3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $5,482,798.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

