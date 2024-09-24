First Digital USD (FDUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.00 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC on popular exchanges. First Digital USD has a market cap of $3.00 billion and approximately $4.38 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 3,005,315,878 tokens. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 3,005,244,653.1. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00012228 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 366 active market(s) with $4,609,483,127.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

