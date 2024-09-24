Creditcoin Market Cap Hits $174.85 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $174.85 million and $7.26 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000639 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

