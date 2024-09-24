Cronos 1-Day Volume Hits $6.83 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.0869 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and approximately $6.83 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00043343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

